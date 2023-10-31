Short Interest in Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Declines By 11.8%

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,100 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the September 30th total of 136,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:CTTMF remained flat at $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Catena Media has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25.

Catena Media plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lead generation and related services for operators of online casino and sports betting platforms in Europe, Latin America, North America, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Casino and Sports. The Casino segment offers content, insights, and provides that connects people interested in slots, poker, blackjack, and other casino games with platform operators.

