Short Interest in Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Declines By 11.8%

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,100 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the September 30th total of 136,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Catena Media Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CTTMF remained flat at $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Catena Media has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.25.
Catena Media Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Catena Media
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Caterpillar crawls into a new buying opportunity
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Is there merit in these low-beta moat stocks? Analysts say yes
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Oil swings have led analysts to recommend these 2 stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Catena Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catena Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.