Short Interest in CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) Expands By 9.0%

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the September 30th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of CLS Holdings USA from GBX 190 ($2.31) to GBX 175 ($2.13) in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of CLSH traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.04. 21,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,545. CLS Holdings USA has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.06.

CLS Holdings USA, Inc, a diversified cannabis company, focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. It extracts cannabinoids from the cannabis plants and converts into concentrates, that includes oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters; and provides toll processing services.

