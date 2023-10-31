Short Interest in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) Declines By 5.3%

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 931,500 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the September 30th total of 983,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.4 days.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $10.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 12-month low of $9.29 and a 12-month high of $14.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.58.

In related news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 6,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $72,215.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,374.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 49,581 shares of company stock valued at $518,396 over the last three months. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 245,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 56,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 21,611 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,061,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

