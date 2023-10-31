Short Interest in Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Rises By 6.9%

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2023

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPFGet Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,748,900 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 3,506,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 208.3 days.

Evolution Mining Price Performance

Shares of CAHPF stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33. Evolution Mining has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAHPF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised Evolution Mining from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Evolution Mining in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolution Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Evolution Mining

Evolution Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.