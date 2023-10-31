Short Interest in Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Rises By 6.9%

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,748,900 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the September 30th total of 3,506,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 208.3 days.

Shares of CAHPF stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33. Evolution Mining has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.77.

CAHPF has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised Evolution Mining from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Evolution Mining in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolution Mining presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.40.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.

