Short Interest in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Decreases By 6.1%

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,400 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 96,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Federal Agricultural Mortgage

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $1,340,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,847,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.24, for a total value of $294,987.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,877,789.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradford T. Nordholm sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $1,340,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,847,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,340 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,807. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:AGM opened at $148.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $157.48 and a 200 day moving average of $150.32. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52 week low of $111.28 and a 52 week high of $180.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.76. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The company had revenue of $84.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.32 million. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 14.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 31.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

