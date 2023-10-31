Short Interest in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Declines By 6.6%

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a decline of 6.6% from the September 30th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 867,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Formula One Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Formula One Group stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.61. The stock had a trading volume of 121,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,956. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $60.95 and a 1-year high of $78.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.80.

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $8,570,601.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,010,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,405,909.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total transaction of $170,073.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,203,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,968,683.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $8,570,601.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,010,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,405,909.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,867 shares of company stock valued at $20,102,637 in the last three months.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 283.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,231,000 after purchasing an additional 268,910 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 643.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124,798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,456,000 after purchasing an additional 73,369 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after purchasing an additional 39,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter valued at $1,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Formula One Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Formula One Group from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

