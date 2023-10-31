Short Interest in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Grows By 10.7%

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,460,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the September 30th total of 27,510,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.2 days. Approximately 13.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $18.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,790. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.95. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02). Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Frontier Communications Parent

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc purchased 37,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $573,495.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 38,355,498 shares in the company, valued at $585,688,454.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 774,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,118,485. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 1,282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 358,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,613,000 after buying an additional 332,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 171,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 26,877 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on FYBR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.22.

Read Our Latest Report on FYBR

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.