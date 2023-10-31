Short Interest in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Rises By 12.3%

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the September 30th total of 3,010,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 988,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $6.34 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The company has a market capitalization of $288.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.69%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -101.27%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IVR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

