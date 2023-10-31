Short Interest in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) Grows By 8.0%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,190,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the September 30th total of 16,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,960,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,525 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 13.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 48,000 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $492,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,427 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 787,687 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $20,472,000 after acquiring an additional 55,131 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTU opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.45. Peabody Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The coal producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on BTU

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.