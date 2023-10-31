Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.18-4.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $869-886 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $860.83 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SSTK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Shutterstock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Redburn Atlantic reduced their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Shutterstock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.25.

Shares of Shutterstock stock traded up $7.06 on Tuesday, reaching $41.37. The stock had a trading volume of 366,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,887. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.51. Shutterstock has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $81.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $208.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.46 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Shutterstock by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,008,000 after purchasing an additional 574,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter valued at $21,436,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Shutterstock by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,447,000 after purchasing an additional 253,606 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Shutterstock by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 406,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,805,000 after purchasing an additional 204,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at $10,665,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

