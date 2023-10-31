Silicon Motion Technology Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:SIMO)

Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the semiconductor producer on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th.

Silicon Motion Technology has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Silicon Motion Technology Stock Up 0.7 %

SIMO traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.51. 41,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,384. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.35. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $49.50 and a 52-week high of $95.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $120.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $107.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 2,162.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 792 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter valued at $97,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.

Further Reading

