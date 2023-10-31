SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.16-$1.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. SITE Centers also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.16-1.18 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SITC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised SITE Centers from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on SITE Centers from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th.

SITE Centers Price Performance

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

SITC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.19. 735,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,345. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

Institutional Trading of SITE Centers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 206.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,937 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

