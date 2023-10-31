SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.93 million. SJW Group had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 7.89%. SJW Group’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. SJW Group updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.65-$2.70 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.65-2.70 EPS.

SJW stock opened at $61.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.06. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.96 and a fifty-two week high of $83.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SJW Group by 263.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SJW Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in SJW Group by 1,822.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

SJW has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of SJW Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SJW Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

