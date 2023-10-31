SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Raises Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

SJW Group has increased its dividend by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 56 years. SJW Group has a dividend payout ratio of 55.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SJW Group to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.1%.

Shares of SJW stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $61.25. 13,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,917. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $56.96 and a twelve month high of $83.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.06.

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. SJW Group had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. SJW Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 830.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

SJW has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of SJW Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SJW Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, SJW Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

