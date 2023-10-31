SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Releases Earnings Results

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 10.38% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. SoFi Technologies updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

SoFi Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on SOFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $475,364.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 41.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,266,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 54,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

