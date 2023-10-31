SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.86% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.97.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $11.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.78. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $564.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.30 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 10.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 53,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $475,364.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,101.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

