SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) vs. LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH) Critical Contrast

SOHO China (OTCMKTS:SOHOF – Get Free Report) and LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for SOHO China and LuxUrban Hotels, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get SOHO China alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOHO China 0 0 0 0 N/A LuxUrban Hotels 0 0 3 0 3.00

LuxUrban Hotels has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 129.32%. Given LuxUrban Hotels’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LuxUrban Hotels is more favorable than SOHO China.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOHO China N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A LuxUrban Hotels $31.45 million 4.66 -$48.93 million ($1.36) -2.99

This table compares SOHO China and LuxUrban Hotels’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SOHO China has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LuxUrban Hotels.

Volatility and Risk

SOHO China has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LuxUrban Hotels has a beta of -1.67, meaning that its stock price is 267% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.1% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are held by institutional investors. 72.0% of LuxUrban Hotels shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SOHO China and LuxUrban Hotels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOHO China N/A N/A N/A LuxUrban Hotels -51.93% -176.23% -3.84%

Summary

LuxUrban Hotels beats SOHO China on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOHO China

(Get Free Report)

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in the People's Republic of China. The company also operates serviced hotels. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About LuxUrban Hotels

(Get Free Report)

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. utilizes a long-term lease, asset-light business model to acquire and manage a growing portfolio of short-term rental properties in major metropolitan cities. The Company's future growth focuses primarily on seeking to create win-win opportunities for owners of dislocated hotels, including those impacted by COVID-19 travel restrictions, while providing LuxUrban Hotels favorable operating margins. LuxUrban Hotels operates these properties in a cost-effective manner by leveraging technology to identify, acquire, manage, and market them globally to business and vacation travelers through dozens of third-party sales and distribution channels, and the Company's own online portal. Guests at the LuxUrban Hotels properties are provided high quality service under the Company's consumer brand, LuxUrban.

Receive News & Ratings for SOHO China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOHO China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.