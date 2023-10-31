SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 13,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEDG. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $216.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $330.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $240.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target (down previously from $254.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.16.

Insider Activity

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, CFO Ronen Faier purchased 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,414 shares in the company, valued at $13,221,861.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

SolarEdge Technologies stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.64. The stock had a trading volume of 530,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,542. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.37 and a fifty-two week high of $345.80.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $991.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.