Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.22% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sonic Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Shares of SAH opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.94 and a beta of 1.82. Sonic Automotive has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $62.26.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 34,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $1,846,385.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at $9,107,274.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 38,086 shares of company stock worth $2,056,992 over the last 90 days. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 411.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 633,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,442,000 after buying an additional 509,855 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 1,726.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,715,000 after purchasing an additional 431,324 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 293.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 301,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

