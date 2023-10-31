Sotera Health (SHC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect Sotera Health to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Sotera Health has set its FY23 guidance at $0.78-$0.86 EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $255.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.05 million. Sotera Health had a negative net margin of 27.48% and a positive return on equity of 48.61%. On average, analysts expect Sotera Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SHC opened at $12.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 2.22. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sotera Health by 402.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,022 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,422,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Sotera Health by 75.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,217,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter worth approximately $14,386,000. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

