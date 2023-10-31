Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price target on the airline’s stock, down from their previous price target of $26.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LUV. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.18.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $22.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.03. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $40.38.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

