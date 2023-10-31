Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,928 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,384 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 20,272 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 133.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 80,088 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 76,127 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 184.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 50,904 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Southwestern Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.20 to $6.30 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Southwestern Energy stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $7.08. The stock had a trading volume of 3,716,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,185,115. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $7.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 48.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.