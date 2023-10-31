SPC Financial Inc. Sells 2,610 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

SPC Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,610 shares during the quarter. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 1.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 149,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 15.3% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 20.7% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 4.9% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 67,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 16.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sirius XM

In other news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz acquired 250,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,557,320. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SIRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Sirius XM from $5.00 to $4.75 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.25 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.02.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sirius XM

Sirius XM Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $4.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.32 and a 200 day moving average of $4.26. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Sirius XM Profile

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.