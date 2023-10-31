SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Stock Holdings Reduced by All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC

All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $35,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.96. 1,823,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,264,637. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $150.57 and a 1-year high of $191.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.35.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

