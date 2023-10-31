SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) is Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ 9th Largest Position

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,360 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises 3.1% of Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $15,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at about $286,514,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,223 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,575.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,209,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957,881 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,995,000 after buying an additional 3,027,000 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27,624.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,559,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,026 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.88. 914,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,264,270. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $33.80.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

