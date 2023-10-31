SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Stock Holdings Cut by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for 0.6% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance
SPDW stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.83. The company had a trading volume of 541,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,263,386. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.16.
About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF
SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
