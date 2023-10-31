SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.21. 294,893 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,372,761. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $44.91.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

