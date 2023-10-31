SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Atlas Private Wealth Advisors

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,648 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after buying an additional 355,506,297 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,006,000 after acquiring an additional 105,707 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,389,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,284,000 after acquiring an additional 30,231 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,335,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,243,000 after purchasing an additional 54,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83,983 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.57. The stock had a trading volume of 142,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,105. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $116.89 and a 200-day moving average of $120.67. The firm has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

