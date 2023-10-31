Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 821,285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 1,672,103 shares.The stock last traded at $12.27 and had previously closed at $13.06.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Spirit Airlines from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $16.90 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 13.33% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the second quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the first quarter valued at $86,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company provides front seats, including wider seats with extra legroom, carry-on and checked baggage, assigned seats, travel insurance, and onboard beverages and snacks, as well as hotels, cars, vacation packages, and cruises services. It serves 92 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean.

