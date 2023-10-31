Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,036,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the previous session’s volume of 942,426 shares.The stock last traded at $35.14 and had previously closed at $34.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SRC shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JMP Securities downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.30.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 39.59%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.6696 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 131.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit Realty Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 41.9% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of June 30, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,064 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 345 tenants operating in 37 industries.

Featured Stories

