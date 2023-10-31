Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Gap Down to $43.35

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.35, but opened at $41.32. Sprouts Farmers Market shares last traded at $40.10, with a volume of 646,866 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.06.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $2,871,052.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,723,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 71,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total value of $2,871,052.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,723,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $138,531.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,845,754.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,217 shares of company stock valued at $5,792,203. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 80.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13,150.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the second quarter worth about $48,000.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

