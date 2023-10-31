SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Rating Increased to Outperform at Northland Securities

Northland Securities upgraded shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $177.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $175.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $183.00.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $157.57 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $116.58 and a fifty-two week high of $196.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.24. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.79 and a beta of 0.80.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $170,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,956,311.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

