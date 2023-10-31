SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sees Large Volume Increase

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 31,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 66,756 shares.The stock last traded at $12.40 and had previously closed at $12.29.

SRH Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06.

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in SRH Total Return Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 59,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 242,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 57,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

