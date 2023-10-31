SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sees Large Volume Increase

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 31,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 66,756 shares.The stock last traded at $12.40 and had previously closed at $12.29.
SRH Total Return Fund Trading Up 0.7 %
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.06.
SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund
SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile
SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Paralel Advisors LLC. Rocky Mountain Advisers, LLC serves as the Fund's sub-adviser. The fund invests in equity and fixed-income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.
