SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives $66.11 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. TheStreet cut SS&C Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

SSNC opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. SS&C Technologies has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $64.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

In related news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $3,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,416,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total transaction of $1,103,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,972,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $3,303,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,416,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $12,353,800 in the last quarter. 15.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 108,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 11,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 78,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 571,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,016,000 after buying an additional 27,155 shares during the period. 82.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

