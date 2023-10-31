STAAR Surgical (STAA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $92.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.04 million. On average, analysts expect STAAR Surgical to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $40.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.24. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $81.81. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 81.92 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 75,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.62 per share, with a total value of $2,832,748.38. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,469,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,250,979.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.72 per share, with a total value of $97,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,916.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. bought 75,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.62 per share, with a total value of $2,832,748.38. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,469,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,250,979.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 352,644 shares of company stock valued at $13,936,203 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 249.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

