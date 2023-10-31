Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stantec

Stantec Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 2.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,889,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,491,000 after buying an additional 109,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec during the second quarter valued at approximately $185,919,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 16.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,409,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,542,000 after buying an additional 338,459 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,372,000 after buying an additional 119,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 17.5% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,615,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,459,000 after buying an additional 240,087 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stantec has a 12 month low of $46.35 and a 12 month high of $69.02.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Stantec had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $952.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.79 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Stantec Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 29.29%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

