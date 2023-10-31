Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.60.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Stantec from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Stantec
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stantec
Stantec Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $61.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stantec has a 12 month low of $46.35 and a 12 month high of $69.02.
Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Stantec had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $952.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.79 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.
Stantec Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 29.29%.
About Stantec
Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Stantec
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Amazon just gave us 3 reasons to expect fresh highs
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- McDonald’s bottoms, plus more good news for fast food stocks
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Is Apple a buy ahead of earnings?
Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.