Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Pegasus Partners Ltd.

Pegasus Partners Ltd. lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,959 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for about 0.5% of Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pegasus Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $30,000. 70.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.41. 554,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,120,410. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $82.97 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The firm has a market cap of $105.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average of $99.46.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.63%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.68.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

