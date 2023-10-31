Stephens Lowers Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $78.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CP. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $71.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.20. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.1384 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canadian Pacific Kansas City

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 16,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 9,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

