Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Shares Gap Down to $27.35

Shares of Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at €27.35 ($29.10), but opened at €26.40 ($28.09). Stevanato Group shares last traded at €26.00 ($27.66), with a volume of 142,333 shares trading hands.

STVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Stevanato Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stevanato Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stevanato Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of €33.63 ($35.77).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €30.96 and its 200-day moving average is €30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of €0.14 ($0.15) by €0.01 ($0.01). Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business had revenue of €277.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €275.39 million. Analysts forecast that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STVN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the first quarter worth approximately $45,382,000. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,997,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,085,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,743,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 403.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,573,000 after purchasing an additional 828,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

