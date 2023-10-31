StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Price Performance

Shares of ENG stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.77. ENGlobal has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.11.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 229.24% and a negative net margin of 53.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ENGlobal

ENGlobal Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in ENGlobal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ENGlobal by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 257,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 62,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ENGlobal in the first quarter worth $1,064,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.