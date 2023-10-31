StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Price Performance
Shares of ENG stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average of $0.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.77. ENGlobal has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.11.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The construction company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.74 million during the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 229.24% and a negative net margin of 53.38%.
ENGlobal Company Profile
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
