StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $3.25 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Shares of Gold Resource stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.52. Gold Resource has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $1.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GORO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gold Resource by 57.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,359 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 27,989 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Gold Resource by 59.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 105,048 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gold Resource by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,054,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 746,896 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Gold Resource by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Gold Resource by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 190,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

