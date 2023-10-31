StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Rite Aid Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. The company has a market cap of $34.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.25. Rite Aid has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $7.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,320,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 792.6% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 89,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 79,691 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Rite Aid by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and provides various other pharmacy services and an assortment of products comprising over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care products, seasonal merchandise, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal and seasonal merchandise, pet care, and a variety of other everyday and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs; and a private brand product line.

