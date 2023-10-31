StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $2.07 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $7.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a return on equity of 232.35% and a net margin of 61.23%. Analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXMD. Clearline Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 455,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 35,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 18.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 20,995 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.9% during the second quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 369,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in TherapeuticsMD by 13.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the period. 28.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

