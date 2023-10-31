StockNews.com Downgrades AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded AMERISAFE from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AMSF

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

AMERISAFE Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $50.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $973.96 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.78. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.51.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.84 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Anastasios Omiridis sold 3,325 shares of AMERISAFE stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $170,306.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AMERISAFE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the third quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 248.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE

(Get Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.