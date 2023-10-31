StockNews.com Downgrades First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of First Bank in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th.

NASDAQ FRBA opened at $11.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $216.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.76. First Bank has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $16.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. First Bank’s payout ratio is 21.43%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in First Bank by 2.0% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,329,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,805,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Bank by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,230,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 23,957 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 711,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,190,000 after buying an additional 39,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 331,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 329,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

