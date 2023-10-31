StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Performance

NYSE BTX opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 4.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $10.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,826 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

