StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $478.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $458.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.18. National Western Life Group has a fifty-two week low of $194.25 and a fifty-two week high of $488.90.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.38 EPS for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $186.18 million for the quarter.

National Western Life Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Western Life Group

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. National Western Life Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWLI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Western Life Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in National Western Life Group in the second quarter worth about $3,041,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in National Western Life Group by 54.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Western Life Group in the second quarter worth about $1,870,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Western Life Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

