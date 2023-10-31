StockNews.com Lowers Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ AXDX opened at $5.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.21. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($2.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 31.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 158,383 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.7% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,934,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after buying an additional 685,324 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 38.1% during the first quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 362,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA acquired a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $65,000.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

