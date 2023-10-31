StockNews.com Lowers Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday.
Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ AXDX opened at $5.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.21. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.01.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical research company reported ($2.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Accelerate Diagnostics
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
Further Reading
