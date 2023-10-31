StockNews.com Lowers Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.
Ebix Trading Up 6.9 %
NASDAQ EBIX opened at $5.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $182.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.59. Ebix has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $32.87.
Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.43 million during the quarter. Ebix had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 3.83%.
Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.
