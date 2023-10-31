StockNews.com Lowers Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Ebix Trading Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ EBIX opened at $5.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $182.31 million, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 2.59. Ebix has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $32.87.

Get Ebix alerts:

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $118.43 million during the quarter. Ebix had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 3.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ebix Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBIX. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ebix in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ebix by 485.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ebix by 411.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 97,787 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Ebix by 66.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ebix by 56.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. 66.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Ebix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides on-demand infrastructure software exchanges and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial, travel, cash remittance, and healthcare industries in the United States and internationally. The company develops and deploys insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (SaaS) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management, front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ebix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.