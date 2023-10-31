StockNews.com Lowers NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NEWT. B. Riley boosted their price objective on NewtekOne from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on NewtekOne from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on NewtekOne from $10.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.50.

NewtekOne Stock Performance

Shares of NewtekOne stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.15. NewtekOne has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NewtekOne will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is 66.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $32,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,130,048 shares in the company, valued at $18,340,679.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $150,310 over the last 90 days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewtekOne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in NewtekOne in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,934,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of NewtekOne by 127.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,320,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,537 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NewtekOne by 3,389.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 484,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 470,326 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,979,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the 1st quarter worth about $2,903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

